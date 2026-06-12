BioTech
BYAH

Park Ha Biological Forms AI-Powered Skincare Partnership; Stock Soars

June 12, 2026 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) announced a strategic partnership with Star Plus Action (HK) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited (6683.HK), to build an AI-driven skincare and health ecosystem.

Partnership Scope

The collaboration will integrate resources across healthcare, skincare product development, celebrity IP management, and artificial intelligence. The goal is to advance the beauty and wellness sector by combining AI technology with professional skincare services, and health maintenance.

First Launch

The partnership has already introduced its first smart product, the AI Nutritionist, as a pilot. Future plans include rolling out a full-chain intelligent service system featuring AI-powered store managers and AI-driven skincare specialists, supporting the digital transformation of the industry.

Markert Context

China's beauty economy and health-conscious consumption trends are shifting demand from standalone skincare products to integrated solutions combining skin care and health management. Park Ha Biological, with its established product portfolio and market credibility, aims to address challenges such as product homogeneity and lack of service precision through this partnership.

Star Plus Legend's Role

Star Plus Legend focuses on IP creation and operation, leveraging celebrity partnerships and digital avatars to drive consumer engagement. Collaborations with figures like Jay Chou and Liu Genghong have produced popular IPs such as "Zhou Classmate" and "Coach Liu," alongside AI-powered services including nutritionists and live stream hosts.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-50 reverse stock split on February 16, 2026.

BYAH closed Thursday's trading at $1.05, down 15.32%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.79, up 166.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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