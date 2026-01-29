BioTech
Park Ha Biological Closes $2.45 Mln Public Offering; Stock Down

January 29, 2026 — 10:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) announced the closing public offering of $21.87 million units priced at $0.112 per unit. Gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $2.45 million.

Following the news, BYAH is down 26.88% at $0.09.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the expansion of directly operated stores in China, and the specific allocation of net proceeds to each market will be based on market conditions.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the Sole Placement Agent for the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, par value US$0.00002 per share and one warrant to purchase one Class A Share.

And each warrant has an exercise price of $0.112 per Class A share and is exercisable beginning on the issuance date and ending on the one-year anniversary of the issuance date.

In addition, each warrant also has an option to purchase upto nine Class A shares pursuant to the alternative cashless exercise mechanism described.

Over the past year, BYAH has traded between $0.087 and $41.49. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $0.12.

