Park City Group (PCYG) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.64% from the latest reported closing price of 8.93 / share.

Park City Group Declares $0.02 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on November 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $8.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park City Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCYG is 0.14%, an increase of 41.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.90% to 5,396K shares. The put/call ratio of PCYG is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,200K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,108K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCYG by 66.86% over the last quarter.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning holds 460K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 426K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 215K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park City Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and public sector agencies with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families-compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing-ReposiTrak's cloud-based platform's integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.