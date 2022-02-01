Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Park City Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$3.4m ÷ (US$50m - US$3.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Park City Group has an ROCE of 7.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqCM:PCYG Return on Capital Employed February 1st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Park City Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Park City Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 7.3%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 45%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 6.0%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Park City Group has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Park City Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Park City Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 43% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Park City Group that we think you should be aware of.

While Park City Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.