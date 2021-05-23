Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stocks Shoot Up 29% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 29% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 28%.

After such a large jump in price, Park City Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.6x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Park City Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NasdaqCM:PCYG Price Based on Past Earnings May 23rd 2021 free report on Park City Group

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Park City Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 307% gain to the company's bottom line. As a result, it also grew EPS by 19% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 26% per annum as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Park City Group is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Park City Group's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Park City Group maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Park City Group you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

