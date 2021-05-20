Park City Group, Inc. Just Beat Revenue By 18%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 29% over the past week following Park City Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PCYG) latest quarterly results. It was a mildly positive result, with revenues exceeding expectations at US$6.0m, while statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.03 were in line with analyst forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:PCYG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Park City Group from solitary analyst is for revenues of US$24.7m in 2022 which, if met, would be a decent 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 8.3% to US$0.13. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$23.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.12 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analyst becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for Park City Group 20% to US$9.00on the back of these upgrades.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analyst is definitely expecting Park City Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 15% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.4% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Park City Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Park City Group following these results. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Park City Group going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Park City Group that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.