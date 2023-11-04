Park City Group (FRA:PJ4A) Price Target Increased by 12.69% to 10.34

The average one-year price target for Park City Group (FRA:PJ4A) has been revised to 10.34 / share. This is an increase of 12.69% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.24 to a high of 10.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.68% from the latest reported closing price of 9.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park City Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 11.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PJ4A is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.78% to 4,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,200K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,094K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJ4A by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 426K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 215K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 191K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJ4A by 50.36% over the last quarter.

