Park Aerospace Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) reported fourth-quarter sales of $24.187 million as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Shore said the company is seeing accelerating demand tied to both commercial aircraft engines and missile systems.

On the company’s fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter investor call, Shore said gross profit totaled $6.935 million, with gross margin of 28.7%. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.171 million, and the company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.1%, according to Shore’s presentation.

Shore said the company’s results landed within the ranges Park had provided on its prior quarterly call, when it estimated fourth-quarter sales of $23.5 million to $24.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4.75 million to $5.25 million.

“When we give you a number, we’re telling you what we think is going to happen,” Shore said, adding that Park does not try to provide overly conservative forecasts in order to “beat” them later.

C2B Fabric Sales Weighed on Margin but Support Future Ablative Demand

A major factor in the quarter was Park’s role as the exclusive North American distributor for ArianeGroup’s Raycarb C2B fabric, which is used to produce ablative composite materials for advanced missile programs. Shore said Park recorded $7.1 million of C2B fabric sales in the fourth quarter, a significant portion of total sales.

He said those fabric sales carry different economics than Park’s manufactured ablative materials. Park also sold $1.3 million of ablative materials manufactured with C2B fabric during the quarter, and Shore said margins on those manufactured products are “significant.”

Shore said customers are stockpiling C2B fabric because of concerns about availability, but that the fabric held at Park’s facility is expected to eventually be converted by Park into pre-preg ablative material.

The company also cited $715,000 of missed shipments in the fourth quarter. Shore said missed shipments, which had eased after pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, are re-emerging as aerospace production ramps. For the first quarter, he said Park expects approximately $1.3 million of missed shipments.

President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Esquivel said tariffs had a minimal effect on Park in the quarter, amounting to “maybe a few thousand dollars,” and said the company typically passes tariff-related costs through to customers under pricing arrangements.

GE Aerospace Programs Expected to Grow

Park continues to highlight its long-term agreement with Middle River Aerostructure Systems, a unit of ST Engineering Aerospace, for composite materials used in nacelles and thrust reverser components tied to GE Aerospace and CFM engine programs.

Shore said Park’s GE Aerospace engine program sales totaled $8.1 million in the fourth quarter and $29.3 million for fiscal 2026. For the first quarter, Park forecast GE Aerospace program sales of $6.8 million to $7.4 million. For the full fiscal year, it forecast $34 million to $38 million.

Shore said the commercial aircraft recovery is now shifting from a post-pandemic recovery phase into what he called a “commercial aircraft juggernaut.” He pointed to the Airbus A320neo family, the Boeing 777X and COMAC’s C919 as key programs for Park’s future commercial aerospace growth.

He noted that Park supplies content tied to A320neo aircraft using the CFM LEAP-1A engine, not aircraft using the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine. Shore said reported reliability and availability challenges for the Pratt engine could affect market share, while CFM has ramped LEAP engine production.

Missile Systems Demand Described as “Hyper and Frenetic”

The company devoted a large portion of the call to missile systems, particularly ablative materials for solid rocket motors. Shore said Park specializes in advanced composite ablative materials used in solid rocket motor structures and heat shields, including for the PAC-3 Patriot missile system.

Shore said missile stockpiles have been depleted by conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, and he described the defense industry as having entered “hypersonic mode.” He said Park’s quoting activity, especially for ablative materials used in solid rocket missile systems, has been “hyper and frenetic.”

Park said it is sole-source qualified for advanced composite ablative materials for solid rocket motors on the PAC-3 missile system. Shore also said Park is qualified and supports Israel’s Arrow 3 and Arrow 4 missile defense programs.

Shore said Lockheed Martin had announced a seven-year agreement to increase PAC-3 MSE interceptor production from 600 to 2,000, and said Park has been told by its customer that the relevant number for Park is “more than 2,000,” though he said he was not at liberty to provide details.

Capacity Expansion Plans Are Growing

Park is planning a major new manufacturing plant, but Shore said the company is reassessing the original design because of increased missile systems demand. The plant is expected to include solution treating, hot melt film and hot melt tape manufacturing lines and support Park’s composite materials product lines, including ablative materials, film adhesive materials and lightning strike protection materials.

Shore said the original 120,000-square-foot concept may not be large enough because Park is evaluating additional solution treating capacity to support missile system programs. He said the plant is expected to more than double Park’s current solution treating manufacturing capacity, and the capital budget is now likely to exceed the previously discussed $50 million figure.

Park is seeking roughly 20 acres in the U.S. heartland, Shore said, so it can build the initial facility and potentially add another similarly sized plant on the same campus later.

The company is also in discussions with ArianeGroup about significantly increasing C2B fabric manufacturing capacity in the U.S. to support critical missile programs, including PAC-3. Shore said the agreement under negotiation would contemplate a significant investment by Park in a C2B fabric manufacturing plant.

Balance Sheet, Buybacks and Stock Offering

Park ended the quarter with approximately $89.4 million in cash and marketable securities and no long-term debt, Shore said. He noted that Park has paid dividends for 41 consecutive years and has paid $613.7 million, or $29.975 per share, since 2005.

The company previously repurchased 718,000 shares at an average price of $12.94 per share, totaling about $9.2 million to $9.3 million. Shore said Park did not repurchase shares in the fourth quarter or first quarter.

Park also sold approximately 943,000 shares under its at-the-market offering during the fourth quarter, raising $22.8 million at an average price of $24.21 per share. Shore said the $50 million ATM program was intended to help replenish funds for the planned manufacturing expansion and other potential investments.

For the first quarter, Park forecast total sales of $17.7 million to $18.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million to $4.6 million.

About Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.