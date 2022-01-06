Park Aerospace Q3 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported third quarter net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $1.75 million compared to $1.04 million, previous year. Before special items, earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.09 compared to $0.05, a year ago.

Net earnings from continuing operations was $1.74 million compared to $1.04 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.08 compared to $0.05.

Net sales were $13.86 million compared to $10.37 million, last year.

The company noted that continuing operations refer to Park's Aerospace Business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.