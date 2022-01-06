Park Aerospace Q3 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported third quarter net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $1.75 million compared to $1.04 million, previous year. Before special items, earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.09 compared to $0.05, a year ago.

Net earnings from continuing operations was $1.74 million compared to $1.04 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.08 compared to $0.05.

Net sales were $13.86 million compared to $10.37 million, last year.

The company noted that continuing operations refer to Park's Aerospace Business.

