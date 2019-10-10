Park Aerospace Q2 Adj. Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported second-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.10 compared to $0.05, a year ago. Net earnings from continuing operations before special items increased to $2.05 million from $1.04 million, previous year. For the second-quarter, net sales were $13.7 million compared to $11.2 million, last year.

Park Aerospace Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets.

