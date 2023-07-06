Park Aerospace Q1 Net Profit Edges Down

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported on Thursday that net earnings for the first quarter was $1.85 million or $0.09 per share, compared to $1.91 million or $0.09 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.12 per share, compared to $0.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Sales for the quarter grew to $15.55 million from $12.78 million in the same quarter last year.

