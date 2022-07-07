Markets
PKE

Park Aerospace Q1 Net Income Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported first quarter net earnings before special items of $1.91 million compared to $2.76 million, prior year. Earnings per share before special items was $0.09 compared to $0.13.

Net earnings was $1.91 million compared to $2.75 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.09 compared to $0.13. The company noted that it had no pretax restructuring charges in the first quarter compared to $14 thousand, a year ago.

Net sales declined to $12.78 million from $13.59 million, previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PKE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular