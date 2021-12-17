Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.10

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.10 per share on the 3rd of February. This makes the dividend yield 3.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Park Aerospace Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 119% of what it was earning. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 13.1% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 138%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:PKE Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Park Aerospace's earnings per share has shrunk at 13% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

We're Not Big Fans Of Park Aerospace's Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Park Aerospace (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

