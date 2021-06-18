Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.10

Park Aerospace Corp.'s (NYSE:PKE) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.10 per share on 5th of August. The dividend yield will be 2.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Park Aerospace Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 157% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 22.1% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 202%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:PKE Historic Dividend June 18th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Park Aerospace's earnings per share has shrunk at 22% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Park Aerospace's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Park Aerospace (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

