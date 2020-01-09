Park Aerospace Corp. Q3 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises; Declares Special Dividend

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported third-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.14 compared to $0.10, previous year. EBITDA from continuing operations increased to $3.62 million from $2.95 million, a year ago.

Third-quarter net sales were $15.85 million compared to $12.85 million, prior year.

The company announced that its Board has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable February 20, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 21, 2020. The total amount of this special dividend will be approximately $20.5 million. The company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share is payable February 4, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2020.

