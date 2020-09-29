Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Dividends
Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.34, the dividend yield is 3.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKE was $11.34, representing a -38.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.53 and a 24.07% increase over the 52 week low of $9.14.

PKE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). PKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44.

