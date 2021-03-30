Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PKE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKE was $13.04, representing a -16.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.57 and a 24.07% increase over the 52 week low of $10.51.

PKE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). PKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.