Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.02, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKE was $15.02, representing a -5.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.82 and a 42.91% increase over the 52 week low of $10.51.

PKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.