Park Aerospace Corp. Scheduled to Release Q1 Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2026 on July 15, 2025

Park Aerospace Corp. will release Q1 2026 financial results on July 15, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Park Aerospace Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, ended June 1, 2025, after the market closes on July 15, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EDT on the same day, with the option to participate via phone or view a live audio webcast. The company specializes in advanced composite materials for the aerospace industry, including film adhesives and structures for various aircraft and rockets. For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the event. Additional financial details will be accessible on the company’s website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the upcoming financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

Scheduled conference call allows for direct interaction with company leadership, providing investors the opportunity to gain insights and ask questions about financial performance and future outlook.

The availability of a live audio webcast and presentation materials enhances accessibility for stakeholders, ensuring broader participation in investor communications.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial guidance or forecasts, which may raise concerns among investors and analysts about the company's future performance.

The timing of the financial results release, occurring after the market closes, may limit the ability of stakeholders to react immediately to potentially unfavorable news.

The lack of detailed information about the nature of the advancements or challenges faced in their product lines may lead to speculation and uncertainty within the market.

FAQ

When will Park Aerospace Corp. release its financial results?

Park Aerospace Corp. will release its financial results on July 15, 2025, after the NYSE closes.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3982 in the U.S. or (201) 493-6780 internationally.

Where can I find the presentation materials?

The presentation materials will be available on the Park Aerospace website at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT on July 15, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. EDT on July 15, 2025, to 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 22, 2025.

What products does Park Aerospace Corp. specialize in?

Park Aerospace specializes in advanced composite materials for aerospace applications, including adhesives and specialty ablative materials.

$PKE Insider Trading Activity

$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.

$PKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEWTON, Kan., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE - PKE





)





announced that it plans to release its financial results for its 2026 fiscal year first quarter ended June 1, 2025 after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss such results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the same day. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada and (201) 493-6780 in other countries and the required conference ID for attendance by phone is 13754804.





A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zjageqqm







at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at





https://parkaerosp







a







ce.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/





and on the Company’s website at





www.park





a





erospace.com





under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.





For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 through approximately 11:59 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The conference call replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada and (412) 317-6671 in other countries and entering passcode 13754804 and will be available at







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zjageqqm









.







Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company’s website at





www.parka





e





r





osp





a





ce.co





m





/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/





.





Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere



®



) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide



®



). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.





Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com.





Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto





486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z





Newton, Kansas 67114





(316) 283-6500



