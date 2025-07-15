Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Q1 FY 2026 Financial Results and Upcoming Conference Call

Park Aerospace Corp. reported $15.4 million net sales for Q1 2026 and will discuss results on a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Park Aerospace Corp. announced its financial results for the first quarter of the 2026 fiscal year, reporting net sales of $15.4 million, an increase from $13.97 million in the same quarter last year. The company also saw a rise in net earnings to $2.08 million compared to $993,000 in Q1 of 2025. Earnings per share were $0.10, up from $0.05 in the previous year, and the adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.963 million, showing a modest increase from $2.610 million in Q1 2025. Park did not record any special items during this quarter, contrasting with the previous year where they had significant charges related to storm damage and tax adjustments. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results further, providing a live audio webcast and materials online for interested shareholders and the public.

Potential Positives

Park Aerospace Corp. reported a significant increase in net sales, achieving $15,400,000 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $13,970,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Net earnings for the first quarter were $2,080,000, demonstrating a marked improvement from $993,000 in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.10, up from $0.05 a year earlier, indicating improved profitability for shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $2,963,000 for the quarter, reflecting growth from the previous year’s $2,610,000 and signaling strong operational performance.

Potential Negatives

Comparison of net sales indicates a decline from the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter ($16,939,000) to the current quarter ($15,400,000), highlighting potential stagnation or decline in sales momentum.

Despite an increase in net earnings year-over-year, there's a noticeable drop in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous quarter ($3,418,000 in Q4 2025 to $2,963,000 in Q1 2026), which may signal operational challenges.

Increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales from 12.4% in Q4 2025 to 14.9% in Q1 2026 suggests growing operational inefficiencies.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for Park Aerospace in Q1 2026?

Park Aerospace reported Q1 2026 net sales of $15.4 million and net earnings of $2.08 million.

When is the conference call discussing financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EDT today, July 15, 2025.

How can I access the conference call replay?

The replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. EDT today at the company’s website and via designated phone numbers.

What were the earnings per share for Q1 2026?

The basic and diluted earnings per share for Q1 2026 were both $0.10.

What materials does Park Aerospace develop?

Park Aerospace develops advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials for aerospace applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PKE Insider Trading Activity

$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWTON, Kan., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter ended June 1 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zjageqqm



at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at



https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/



and on the Company’s website at



www.parkaerospace.com



under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.





Park reported net sales of $15,400,000 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter ended June 1, 2025 compared to $13,970,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter ended June 2, 2024 and $16,939,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 2, 2025. Net earnings for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter were $2,080,000 compared to $993,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $1,246,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter.





Net earnings before special items for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter were $2,080,000 compared to $1,781,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $2,417,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter was $2,963,000 compared to $2,610,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $3,418,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter.





During the 2026 fiscal year first quarter, the Company had no special items. During the 2025 fiscal year first quarter, the Company recorded a $1,052,000 pre-tax charge related to storm damage to the Company’s facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash tax charge of $2,147,000 related to the potential repatriation by the Company of undistributed foreign earnings on certain funds held by the Company’s Singapore subsidiary. The Company also recorded a tax benefit of $957,000 in the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter related to the “running” or expiration of the statute of limitations for certain provisions for uncertain tax positions previously established by the Company.





Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.05 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $0.06 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.10 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $0.12 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter.





The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required conference ID for attendance by phone is 13754804.





For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The conference call replay will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zjageqqm



and on the Company’s website at



www.parkaerospace.com



under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13754804.





Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at







https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/



.





Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, a non-cash tax charge, and reductions in uncertain tax positions. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.





Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere





®





) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide





®





). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.





Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at





www.parkaerospace.com











Contact:



Donna D’Amico-Annitto





486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z





Newton, Kansas 67114





(316) 283-6500







Performance table, including non-GAAP information



(in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):













13 Weeks Ended













13 Weeks Ended













13 Weeks Ended





































June 1, 2025













June 2, 2024













March 2, 2025









Sales





$





15,400

















$





13,970

















$





16,939

















































Net Earnings before Special Items



1







$





2,080

















$





1,781

















$





2,417













Special Items, Net of Tax:





































Storm Damage Charge









-





















(1,052





)

















-













Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items









-





















264





















19













Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings









-





















-





















(2,147





)









Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions









-





















-





















957

















































Net Earnings





$





2,080

















$





993

















$





1,246

















































Basic Earnings per Share:





































Basic Earnings before Special Items



1







$





0.10

















$





0.09

















$





0.12













Special Items:





































Storm Damage Charge









-





















(0.05





)

















-













Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items









-





















0.01





















-













Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings









-





















-





















(0.11





)









Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions









-





















-





















0.05

















































Basic Earnings per Share





$





0.10

















$





0.05

















$





0.06

























































































































Diluted Earnings before Special Items



1







$





0.10

















$





0.09

















$





0.12













Special Items:





































Storm Damage Charge









-





















(0.05





)

















-













Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items









-





















0.01





















-













Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings









-





















-





















(0.11





)









Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions









-





















-





















0.05

















































Diluted Earnings per Share





$





0.10

















$





0.05

















$





0.06

















































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:





































Basic









19,919





















20,253





















19,945













Diluted









19,968





















20,371





















20,022





















































1







Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.













































































Comparative balance sheets



(in thousands)



:















June 1, 2025









March 2, 2025











Assets







(unaudited)

















Current Assets





















Cash and Marketable Securities





$





65,571









$





68,834









Accounts Receivable, Net









12,953













12,903









Inventories









6,763













7,213









Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets









2,045













1,344









Total Current Assets









87,332













90,294





























Fixed Assets, Net









21,675













21,650









Operating Right-of-use Assets









295













308









Other Assets









11,416













9,856









Total Assets





$





120,718









$





122,108































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Current Liabilities





















Accounts Payable





$





1,710









$





2,513









Accrued Liabilities









1,613













1,318









Operating Lease Liability









41













40









Income Taxes Payable









6,764













5,390









Total Current Liabilities









10,128













9,261





























Long-term Operating Lease Liability









307













318









Deferred Income Taxes









5,260













5,304









Other Liabilities









72













71









Total Liabilities









15,767













14,954





























Shareholders’ Equity









104,951













107,154





























Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$





120,718









$





122,108

































Additional information



























Equity per Share









$









5.29













$









5.36

































Comparative statements of operations



(in thousands – unaudited):

















































13 Weeks Ended













13 Weeks Ended













13 Weeks Ended

















































June 1, 2025













June 2, 2024













March 2, 2025













































Net Sales





$





15,400

















$





13,970

















$





16,939

















































Cost of Sales









10,682





















9,871





















11,981

















































Gross Profit









4,718





















4,099





















4,958













% of net sales









30.6





%

















29.3





%

















29.3





%













































Selling, General & Administrative Expenses









2,299





















2,017





















2,107













% of net sales









14.9





%

















14.4





%

















12.4





%













































Earnings from Operations









2,419





















2,082





















2,851

















































Storm Damage Charge









-





















(1,052





)

















-













Interest and Other Income:





































Interest Income









355





















339





















335

















































Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes









2,774





















1,369





















3,186

















































Income Tax Provision









694





















376





















1,940













Net Earnings





$





2,080

















$





993

















$





1,246













% of net sales









13.5





%

















7.1





%

















7.4





%















































Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure



(in thousands – unaudited):









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







































































Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA







































































13 Weeks Ended













13 Weeks Ended













13 Weeks Ended

















































June 1, 2025













June 2, 2024













March 2, 2025









GAAP Net Earnings





$





2,080

















$





993

















$





1,246













Adjustments:





































Income Tax Provision









694





















376





















1,940













Interest Income









(355





)

















(339





)

















(335





)









Depreciation









456





















439





















460













Stock Option Expense









88





















89





















107













Special Items:





































Storm Damage Charge









-





















1,052





















-













Adjusted EBITDA





$





2,963

















$





2,610

















$





3,418















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.