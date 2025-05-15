Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for Fiscal 2025

Park Aerospace Corp. reports Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results, highlighting net sales growth and earnings decline. Conference call scheduled.
Quiver AI Summary
Park Aerospace Corp. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 2, 2025. In the fourth quarter, the company reported net sales of $16.9 million, up from $16.3 million in the same quarter the previous year, and annual sales reached $62 million compared to $56 million in the prior fiscal year. However, net earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.25 million, a decline from $2.67 million year-over-year, resulting in earnings per share of $0.06. The company noted several special items affecting earnings, including charges related to storm damage and tax adjustments. Park Aerospace will discuss these results in a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. EDT, with a webcast available for interested parties. The company continues to manufacture advanced composite materials for the aerospace industry, highlighting ongoing operational strategies and challenges.
Potential Positives
- Park Aerospace Corp. reported a 10.1% increase in net sales for the fiscal year, reaching $62,026,000 compared to $56,004,000 in the prior year.
- Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year increased to $7,867,000, up from $7,664,000 in the previous fiscal year.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year rose to $11,649,000 compared to $10,989,000 in the previous year, indicating improved overall operational performance.
- Net earnings before special items for the fourth quarter also increased to $2,417,000 from $2,308,000 in the same quarter last year.
Potential Negatives
- Net earnings significantly decreased from $2,670,000 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year to $1,246,000 in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, indicating a concerning decline in profitability.
- The company reported a substantial non-cash tax charge of $2,147,000 related to potential repatriation of undistributed foreign earnings, which may signal financial strain and complicate future cash flow management.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share dropped from $0.13 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year to $0.06 in the current fiscal year, reflecting weaker shareholder returns and potentially impacting investor confidence.
FAQ
What were Park Aerospace's net sales for Q4 2025?
Park Aerospace reported net sales of $16,939,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.
How did Park’s earnings change in FY 2025?
The net earnings for FY 2025 were $5,882,000, down from $7,473,000 in FY 2024.
When is the conference call to discuss financial results?
The conference call is scheduled for today at 5:00 p.m. EDT.
Where can I access Park Aerospace's presentation materials?
Presentation materials will be available on Park’s website and at the conference call link around 4:15 p.m. EDT.
What is Park's strategy regarding special items in financial reporting?
Park discloses non-GAAP measures and excludes special items to provide clarity on its ongoing operations performance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$PKE Insider Trading Activity
$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 358,845 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,826,465
- GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC removed 288,151 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,221,412
- INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 140,745 shares (-93.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,061,914
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC removed 137,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,015,224
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 75,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,020,855
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 45,104 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,648
- CONTINUUM ADVISORY, LLC removed 44,274 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,485
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NEWTON, Kan., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 2, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5
at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at
https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/
and on the Company’s website at
www.parkaerospace.com
under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.
Park reported net sales of $16,939,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 2, 2025 compared to $16,333,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2024 and $14,408,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2024. Park’s net sales for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 were $62,026,000 compared to $56,004,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024. Net earnings for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,246,000 compared to $2,670,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings were $5,882,000 for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 compared to $7,473,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024. The 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter and 2025 fiscal year were comprised of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, while the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and 2024 fiscal year were comprised of 14 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively.
Net earnings before special items for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,417,000 compared to $2,308,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 were $7,867,000 compared to $7,664,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,418,000 compared to $3,201,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,415,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2025 was $11,649,000 compared to $10,989,000 for fiscal year 2024.
During the 2025 fiscal year, the Company recorded $1,098,000 of pre-tax charges related to storm damage to the Company’s facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash tax charge of $2,147,000 related to the potential repatriation by the Company of undistributed foreign earnings on certain funds held by the Company’s Singapore subsidiary. The Company also recorded a tax benefit of $957,000 in the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter related to the “running” or expiration of the statute of limitations for certain provisions for uncertain tax positions previously established by the Company. During the 2024 fiscal year, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special cash dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special cash dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter. The Company recorded $70,000 of pre-tax costs to settle an insurance claim as the result of the bankruptcy of an insurer and $38,000 of pre-tax recruiting fees in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $657,000 in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reductions of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $224,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year.
Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.13 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.12 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.11 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter.
Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the 2025 fiscal year compared to $0.37 for the 2024 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.39 for the 2025 fiscal year compared to $0.38 for the 2024 fiscal year.
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13753688.
For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The conference call replay will be available at
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5
and on the Company’s website at
www.parkaerospace.com
under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13753688.
Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's website at
https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/
.
Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, a non-cash tax charge, reductions in uncertain tax positions, activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments, charges for modification of previously granted stock options, tax deductions becoming unavailable, costs to settle an insurance claim, and recruiting fees. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.
Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere
®
) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide
®
). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.
Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at
www.parkaerospace.com
Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500
Performance table, including non-GAAP information
(in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):
13 Weeks Ended
14 Weeks Ended
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
53 Weeks Ended
March 2, 2025
March 3, 2024
December 1, 2024
March 2, 2025
March 3, 2024
Sales
$
16,939
$
16,333
$
14,408
$
62,026
$
56,004
Net Earnings before Special Items
1
$
2,417
$
2,308
$
1,577
$
7,867
$
7,664
Special Items, Net of Tax:
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs
-
-
-
-
(570
)
Stock Option Modification
-
-
-
-
(109
)
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities
-
-
-
-
(65
)
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost
-
(70
)
-
-
(70
)
Recruiting Fees
-
(38
)
-
-
(38
)
Storm Damage Charge
-
-
-
(1,098
)
-
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items
19
37
-
303
228
Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings
(2,147
)
-
-
(2,147
)
-
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions
957
657
-
957
657
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options
-
(224
)
-
-
(224
)
Net Earnings
$
1,246
$
2,670
$
1,577
$
5,882
$
7,473
Basic Earnings per Share:
Basic Earnings before Special Items
1
$
0.12
$
0.11
$
0.08
$
0.39
$
0.38
Special Items:
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs
-
-
-
-
(0.03
)
Stock Option Modification
-
-
-
-
(0.01
)
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities
-
-
-
-
-
Storm Damage Charge
-
-
-
(0.05
)
-
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings
(0.11
)
-
-
(0.11
)
-
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions
0.05
0.03
-
0.05
0.03
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options
-
(0.01
)
-
-
(0.01
)
Basic Earnings per Share
$
0.06
$
0.13
$
0.08
$
0.29
$
0.37
Diluted Earnings before Special Items
1
$
0.12
$
0.11
$
0.08
$
0.39
$
0.38
Special Items:
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs
-
-
-
-
(0.03
)
Stock Option Modification
-
-
-
-
(0.01
)
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities
-
-
-
-
-
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost
-
-
-
-
-
Recruiting Fees
-
-
-
-
-
Storm Damage Charge
-
-
-
(0.05
)
-
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings
(0.11
)
-
-
(0.11
)
-
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions
0.05
0.03
-
0.05
0.03
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options
-
(0.01
)
-
-
(0.01
)
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.06
$
0.13
$
0.08
$
0.29
$
0.37
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
19,945
20,253
19,982
20,099
20,304
Diluted
20,022
20,357
20,077
20,190
20,393
1
Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
Comparative balance sheets
(in thousands):
March 2, 2025
March 3, 2024
Assets
(unaudited)
Current Assets
Cash and Marketable Securities
$
68,834
$
77,211
Accounts Receivable, Net
12,903
12,381
Inventories
7,213
6,404
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
1,344
2,849
Total Current Assets
90,294
98,845
Fixed Assets, Net
21,650
23,499
Operating Right-of-use Assets
308
95
Other Assets
9,856
9,870
Total Assets
$
122,108
$
132,309
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
$
2,513
$
3,514
Accrued Liabilities
1,318
1,986
Operating Lease Liability
40
53
Income Taxes Payable
5,390
4,105
Total Current Liabilities
9,261
9,658
Long-term Operating Lease Liability
318
82
Non-current Income Taxes Payable
-
5,259
Deferred Income Taxes
5,304
3,222
Other Liabilities
71
1,174
Total Liabilities
14,954
19,395
Shareholders’ Equity
107,154
112,914
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
122,108
$
132,309
Additional information (unaudited)
Equity per Share
$
5.36
$
5.58
Comparative statements of operations
(in thousands – unaudited):
13 Weeks Ended
14 Weeks Ended
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
53 Weeks Ended
March 2, 2025
March 3, 2024
December 1, 2024
March 2, 2025
March 3, 2024
Net Sales
$
16,939
$
16,333
$
14,408
$
62,026
$
56,004
Cost of Sales
11,981
11,880
10,580
44,384
39,470
Gross Profit
4,958
4,453
3,828
17,642
16,534
% of net sales
29.3
%
27.3
%
26.6
%
28.4
%
29.5
%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
2,107
1,882
1,982
8,246
8,154
% of net sales
12.4
%
11.5
%
13.8
%
13.3
%
14.6
%
Earnings from Operations
2,851
2,571
1,846
9,396
8,380
Storm Damage Charge
-
-
-
(1,098
)
-
Interest and Other Income:
Interest Income
335
329
290
1,209
1,053
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes
3,186
2,900
2,136
9,507
9,433
Income Tax Provision
1,940
230
559
3,625
1,960
Net Earnings
$
1,246
$
2,670
$
1,577
$
5,882
$
7,473
% of net sales
7.4
%
16.3
%
10.9
%
9.5
%
13.3
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
(in thousands – unaudited):
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
13 Weeks Ended
14 Weeks Ended
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
53 Weeks Ended
March 2, 2025
March 3, 2024
December 1, 2024
March 2, 2025
March 3, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings
$
1,246
$
2,670
$
1,577
$
5,882
$
7,473
Adjustments:
Income Tax Provision
1,940
230
559
3,625
1,960
Interest Income
(335
)
(329
)
(290
)
(1,209
)
(1,118
)
Depreciation
460
418
464
1,851
1,402
Stock Option Expense
107
104
105
402
420
Special Items:
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs
-
-
-
-
570
Stock Option Modification Charge (a)
-
-
-
-
109
Pre-tax Losses on Sales of Investments (b)
-
-
-
-
65
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost
-
70
-
-
70
Recruiting Fees
-
38
-
-
38
Storm Damage Charge
-
-
-
1,098
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,418
$
3,201
$
2,415
$
11,649
$
10,989
(a) pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special
dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter
(b) to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record
on March 9, 2023
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.