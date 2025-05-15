Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for Fiscal 2025

Park Aerospace Corp. reports Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results, highlighting net sales growth and earnings decline. Conference call scheduled.

Park Aerospace Corp. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 2, 2025. In the fourth quarter, the company reported net sales of $16.9 million, up from $16.3 million in the same quarter the previous year, and annual sales reached $62 million compared to $56 million in the prior fiscal year. However, net earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.25 million, a decline from $2.67 million year-over-year, resulting in earnings per share of $0.06. The company noted several special items affecting earnings, including charges related to storm damage and tax adjustments. Park Aerospace will discuss these results in a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. EDT, with a webcast available for interested parties. The company continues to manufacture advanced composite materials for the aerospace industry, highlighting ongoing operational strategies and challenges.

Potential Positives

Park Aerospace Corp. reported a 10.1% increase in net sales for the fiscal year, reaching $62,026,000 compared to $56,004,000 in the prior year.

Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year increased to $7,867,000, up from $7,664,000 in the previous fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year rose to $11,649,000 compared to $10,989,000 in the previous year, indicating improved overall operational performance.

Net earnings before special items for the fourth quarter also increased to $2,417,000 from $2,308,000 in the same quarter last year.

Potential Negatives

Net earnings significantly decreased from $2,670,000 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year to $1,246,000 in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, indicating a concerning decline in profitability.

The company reported a substantial non-cash tax charge of $2,147,000 related to potential repatriation of undistributed foreign earnings, which may signal financial strain and complicate future cash flow management.

Basic and diluted earnings per share dropped from $0.13 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year to $0.06 in the current fiscal year, reflecting weaker shareholder returns and potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What were Park Aerospace's net sales for Q4 2025?

Park Aerospace reported net sales of $16,939,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

How did Park’s earnings change in FY 2025?

The net earnings for FY 2025 were $5,882,000, down from $7,473,000 in FY 2024.

When is the conference call to discuss financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for today at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Where can I access Park Aerospace's presentation materials?

Presentation materials will be available on Park’s website and at the conference call link around 4:15 p.m. EDT.

What is Park's strategy regarding special items in financial reporting?

Park discloses non-GAAP measures and excludes special items to provide clarity on its ongoing operations performance.

$PKE Insider Trading Activity

$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEWTON, Kan., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 2, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5



at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at



https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/



and on the Company’s website at



www.parkaerospace.com



under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.





Park reported net sales of $16,939,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 2, 2025 compared to $16,333,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2024 and $14,408,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2024. Park’s net sales for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 were $62,026,000 compared to $56,004,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024. Net earnings for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,246,000 compared to $2,670,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings were $5,882,000 for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 compared to $7,473,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024. The 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter and 2025 fiscal year were comprised of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, while the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and 2024 fiscal year were comprised of 14 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively.





Net earnings before special items for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,417,000 compared to $2,308,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 were $7,867,000 compared to $7,664,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,418,000 compared to $3,201,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,415,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2025 was $11,649,000 compared to $10,989,000 for fiscal year 2024.





During the 2025 fiscal year, the Company recorded $1,098,000 of pre-tax charges related to storm damage to the Company’s facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash tax charge of $2,147,000 related to the potential repatriation by the Company of undistributed foreign earnings on certain funds held by the Company’s Singapore subsidiary. The Company also recorded a tax benefit of $957,000 in the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter related to the “running” or expiration of the statute of limitations for certain provisions for uncertain tax positions previously established by the Company. During the 2024 fiscal year, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special cash dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special cash dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter. The Company recorded $70,000 of pre-tax costs to settle an insurance claim as the result of the bankruptcy of an insurer and $38,000 of pre-tax recruiting fees in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $657,000 in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reductions of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $224,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year.





Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.13 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.12 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.11 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter.





Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the 2025 fiscal year compared to $0.37 for the 2024 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.39 for the 2025 fiscal year compared to $0.38 for the 2024 fiscal year.





The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13753688.





For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The conference call replay will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5



and on the Company’s website at



www.parkaerospace.com



under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13753688.





Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's website at



https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/



.





Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, a non-cash tax charge, reductions in uncertain tax positions, activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments, charges for modification of previously granted stock options, tax deductions becoming unavailable, costs to settle an insurance claim, and recruiting fees. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.





Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere





®





) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide





®





). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.





Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at





www.parkaerospace.com









Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto





486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z





Newton, Kansas 67114





(316) 283-6500











Performance table, including non-GAAP information



(in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):













13 Weeks Ended













14 Weeks Ended













13 Weeks Ended









52 Weeks Ended













53 Weeks Ended













































March 2, 2025













March 3, 2024













December 1, 2024









March 2, 2025













March 3, 2024









Sales





$





16,939

















$





16,333

















$





14,408













$





62,026

















$





56,004





































































Net Earnings before Special Items



1







$





2,417

















$





2,308

















$





1,577













$





7,867

















$





7,664













Special Items, Net of Tax:

























































Activist Shareholder Defense Costs









-





















-





















-

















-





















(570





)









Stock Option Modification









-





















-





















-

















-





















(109





)









Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities









-





















-





















-

















-





















(65





)









Insurer Bankruptcy Cost









-





















(70





)

















-

















-





















(70





)









Recruiting Fees









-





















(38





)

















-

















-





















(38





)









Storm Damage Charge









-





















-





















-

















(1,098





)

















-













Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items









19





















37





















-

















303





















228













Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings









(2,147





)

















-





















-

















(2,147





)

















-













Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions









957





















657





















-

















957





















657













Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options









-





















(224





)

















-

















-





















(224





)









Net Earnings





$





1,246

















$





2,670

















$





1,577













$





5,882

















$





7,473





























































































































Basic Earnings per Share:

























































Basic Earnings before Special Items



1







$





0.12

















$





0.11

















$





0.08













$





0.39

















$





0.38













Special Items:

























































Activist Shareholder Defense Costs









-





















-





















-

















-





















(0.03





)









Stock Option Modification









-





















-





















-

















-





















(0.01





)









Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities









-





















-





















-

















-





















-













Storm Damage Charge









-





















-





















-

















(0.05





)

















-













Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items









-





















-





















-

















0.01





















0.01













Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings









(0.11





)

















-





















-

















(0.11





)

















-













Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions









0.05





















0.03





















-

















0.05





















0.03













Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options









-





















(0.01





)

















-

















-





















(0.01





)









Basic Earnings per Share





$





0.06

















$





0.13

















$





0.08













$





0.29

















$





0.37





















































































































































































Diluted Earnings before Special Items



1







$





0.12

















$





0.11

















$





0.08













$





0.39

















$





0.38













Special Items:

























































Activist Shareholder Defense Costs









-





















-





















-

















-





















(0.03





)









Stock Option Modification









-





















-





















-

















-





















(0.01





)









Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities









-





















-





















-

















-





















-













Insurer Bankruptcy Cost









-





















-





















-

















-





















-













Recruiting Fees









-





















-





















-

















-





















-













Storm Damage Charge









-





















-





















-

















(0.05





)

















-













Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items









-





















-





















-

















0.01





















0.01













Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings









(0.11





)

















-





















-

















(0.11





)

















-













Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions









0.05





















0.03





















-

















0.05





















0.03













Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options









-





















(0.01





)

















-

















-





















(0.01





)









Diluted Earnings per Share





$





0.06

















$





0.13

















$





0.08













$





0.29

















$





0.37





























































































































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:

























































Basic









19,945





















20,253





















19,982

















20,099





















20,304













Diluted









20,022





















20,357





















20,077

















20,190





















20,393









































































1







Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.





























































































































Comparative balance sheets



(in thousands):













March 2, 2025









March 3, 2024











Assets







(unaudited)

















Current Assets





















Cash and Marketable Securities





$





68,834













$





77,211













Accounts Receivable, Net









12,903

















12,381













Inventories









7,213

















6,404













Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets









1,344

















2,849













Total Current Assets









90,294

















98,845

































Fixed Assets, Net









21,650

















23,499













Operating Right-of-use Assets









308

















95













Other Assets









9,856

















9,870













Total Assets





$





122,108













$





132,309



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Current Liabilities





















Accounts Payable





$





2,513













$





3,514













Accrued Liabilities









1,318

















1,986













Operating Lease Liability









40

















53













Income Taxes Payable









5,390

















4,105













Total Current Liabilities









9,261

















9,658

































Long-term Operating Lease Liability









318

















82













Non-current Income Taxes Payable









-

















5,259













Deferred Income Taxes









5,304

















3,222













Other Liabilities









71

















1,174













Total Liabilities









14,954

















19,395

































Shareholders’ Equity









107,154

















112,914

































Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$





122,108













$





132,309





































Additional information (unaudited)



























Equity per Share









$









5.36

















$









5.58

























































Comparative statements of operations



(in thousands – unaudited):













13 Weeks Ended













14 Weeks Ended













13 Weeks Ended













52 Weeks Ended













53 Weeks Ended









































































March 2, 2025













March 3, 2024













December 1, 2024













March 2, 2025













March 3, 2024





































































Net Sales





$





16,939

















$





16,333

















$





14,408

















$





62,026

















$





56,004









































































Cost of Sales









11,981





















11,880





















10,580





















44,384





















39,470









































































Gross Profit









4,958





















4,453





















3,828





















17,642





















16,534













% of net sales









29.3





%

















27.3





%

















26.6





%

















28.4





%

















29.5





%





































































Selling, General & Administrative Expenses









2,107





















1,882





















1,982





















8,246





















8,154













% of net sales









12.4





%

















11.5





%

















13.8





%

















13.3





%

















14.6





%





































































Earnings from Operations









2,851





















2,571





















1,846





















9,396





















8,380





































































































































Storm Damage Charge









-





















-





















-





















(1,098





)

















-













Interest and Other Income:





























































Interest Income









335





















329





















290





















1,209





















1,053









































































Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes









3,186





















2,900





















2,136





















9,507





















9,433









































































Income Tax Provision









1,940





















230





















559





















3,625





















1,960

















































































































Net Earnings





$





1,246

















$





2,670

















$





1,577

















$





5,882

















$





7,473













% of net sales









7.4





%

















16.3





%

















10.9





%

















9.5





%

















13.3





%



































































































































Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures



(in thousands – unaudited):









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







































































Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA























































































































13 Weeks Ended













14 Weeks Ended













13 Weeks Ended













52 Weeks Ended













53 Weeks Ended









































































March 2, 2025













March 3, 2024













December 1, 2024













March 2, 2025













March 3, 2024









GAAP Net Earnings





$





1,246

















$





2,670

















$





1,577

















$





5,882

















$





7,473













Adjustments:





























































Income Tax Provision









1,940





















230





















559





















3,625





















1,960













Interest Income









(335





)

















(329





)

















(290





)

















(1,209





)

















(1,118





)









Depreciation









460





















418





















464





















1,851





















1,402













Stock Option Expense









107





















104





















105





















402





















420













Special Items:





























































Activist Shareholder Defense Costs









-





















-





















-





















-





















570













Stock Option Modification Charge (a)









-





















-





















-





















-





















109













Pre-tax Losses on Sales of Investments (b)









-





















-





















-





















-





















65













Insurer Bankruptcy Cost









-





















70





















-





















-





















70













Recruiting Fees









-





















38





















-





















-





















38













Storm Damage Charge









-





















-





















-





















1,098





















-













Adjusted EBITDA





$





3,418

















$





3,201

















$





2,415

















$





11,649

















$





10,989









































































(a) pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special









dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter









(b) to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record









on March 9, 2023



































































