Park Aerospace Corp. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.25 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $2.67 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $16.94 million from $16.33 million last year.

Park Aerospace Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.25 Mln. vs. $2.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $16.94 Mln vs. $16.33 Mln last year.

