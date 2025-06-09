Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.125 Per Share

Park Aerospace Corp. declared a $0.125 dividend, marking 40 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Park Aerospace Corp. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, to be paid on August 1, 2025, to shareholders recorded by July 1, 2025. This marks 40 years of consecutive dividend payments without interruption or reduction. Since the start of its 2005 fiscal year, the company has distributed $603.6 million in cash dividends. Park specializes in developing advanced composite materials for the aerospace industry, including solutions for aircraft structures, engines, and drones, as well as high-performance materials for rocket motors and radomes. The company is known for tackling projects that are challenging or less attractive to other firms. More details about Park Aerospace can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

The company has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, showcasing financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Park Aerospace Corp. has maintained 40 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividend payments, highlighting a strong history of reliability and shareholder trust.

The total cash dividends paid since the beginning of the 2005 fiscal year amount to $603.6 million, demonstrating significant long-term financial performance.

Park Aerospace's advanced composite materials play a crucial role in the growing aerospace market, indicating potential for continued growth and innovation in a vital industry sector.

Potential Negatives

Despite a long history of consistent dividend payments, the announced dividend of $0.125 per share may indicate limitations in growth or reinvestment opportunities for the company, raising concerns among investors about its future financial strategy.



The narrow focus on the aerospace market may leave the company vulnerable to fluctuations in that sector, potentially impacting its financial stability and growth.



There is no indication of significant new product developments or innovations in the announcement, which could signal stagnation in growth and competitiveness in the industry.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend per share by Park Aerospace Corp.?

Park Aerospace Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record by July 1, 2025.

How long has Park Aerospace been paying dividends?

Park Aerospace has paid 40 consecutive years of uninterrupted quarterly cash dividends.

What types of materials does Park Aerospace manufacture?

Park Aerospace manufactures advanced composite materials for aerospace applications, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials.

What markets does Park Aerospace serve?

Park Aerospace serves markets including jet engines, military aircraft, UAVs, and prototype development for aerospace structures.

$PKE Insider Trading Activity

$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.

$PKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEWTON, Kan., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share payable August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.





Park has paid 40 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular quarterly cash dividends, without



ever



skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend.





The Company has paid



$603.6 million



in cash dividends, or $29.475 per share, since the beginning of the Company’s 2005 fiscal year.





Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.





Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at



www.parkaerospace.com



.





Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto





486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z





Newton, Kansas 67114





(316) 283-6500



