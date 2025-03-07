Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.125, Marking 40 Years of Uninterrupted Payments

Park Aerospace Corp. declares a $0.125 dividend per share, continuing 40 years of uninterrupted payments.

Park Aerospace Corp. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, to be paid on May 2, 2025, to shareholders on record by April 2, 2025. This marks the continuation of their 40-year history of uninterrupted dividend payments. Since the fiscal year 2005, the company has distributed a total of $601.1 million in cash dividends, equating to $29.35 per share. Based on the recent stock price of $13.46, the annual dividend yield stands at 3.71%. Park Aerospace develops advanced composite materials used in various aerospace applications, including structures for jet engines and aircraft. The company is known for taking on complex projects and provides a range of specialized composite products for the aerospace sector. Further information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend reflects financial stability and profitability, appealing to current and potential investors.



Park Aerospace's history of 40 consecutive years of uninterrupted cash dividends demonstrates a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The current dividend yield of 3.71% provides an attractive investment return based on the recent stock price, which may enhance investor interest.



The company's focus on developing advanced composite materials positions it strategically within the growing global aerospace market, indicating potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's commitment to maintaining dividends, which may highlight potential financial difficulties if they feel the need to reassure investors about consistent payouts.



The low stock price of $13.46 indicates a modest market performance, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's growth prospects.



The reliance on the aerospace market subjects Park Aerospace Corp. to industry-specific risks, including regulatory challenges and fluctuating demand for aerospace products, which are not addressed in the release.

FAQ

What is the recent cash dividend declared by Park Aerospace Corp.?

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share payable on May 2, 2025.

How long has Park Aerospace been paying dividends?

Park Aerospace has paid 40 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular quarterly cash dividends without skipping any payments.

What is the current yield of Park Aerospace’s dividend?

The current yield based on yesterday’s closing price of $13.46 is 3.71% for a $0.50 annual dividend.

What advanced materials does Park Aerospace develop?

Park Aerospace develops advanced composite materials including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials for the aerospace industry.

What markets does Park Aerospace target with its products?

Park targets aerospace markets such as jet engines, UAVs, business jets, military aircraft, and exotic spacecraft with its composite materials.

$PKE Insider Trading Activity

$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.

$PKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEWTON, Kan., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share payable May 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2025.





Park has paid 40 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular, quarterly cash dividends, without



ever



skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend.





The Company has paid



$601.1 million



in cash dividends, or $29.35 per share, since the beginning of the Company’s 2005 fiscal year.





Yesterday’s closing price of Park’s stock on the New York Stock Exchange was $13.46 per share. Based upon that closing price, the current yield of Park’s $0.50 per share annual regular cash dividend is 3.71%.





Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.





Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com.









Contact:









Donna D’Amico-Annitto









486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z





Newton, Kansas 67114





(316) 283-6500































