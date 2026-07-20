Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.533 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $2.080 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to $18.312 million from $15.400 million last year.

Park Aerospace Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.533 Mln. vs. $2.080 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $18.312 Mln vs. $15.400 Mln last year.

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