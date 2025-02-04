Park Aerospace Corp. Announces $601.1 Million in Cash Dividends Paid Since 2005

Park Aerospace Corp. paid a $0.125 dividend, totaling $601.1 million since fiscal 2005, maintaining 40 years of consistent dividends.

Quiver AI Summary

Park Aerospace Corp. announced the payment of a cash dividend of $0.125 per share, bringing its total cash dividends to $601.1 million since the start of the 2005 fiscal year. This marks 40 consecutive years of uninterrupted quarterly cash dividend payments. Brian E. Shore, Chairman and CEO, highlighted the significance of this achievement for a company that began in 1954 with modest roots. Park Aerospace specializes in developing advanced composite materials for the aerospace industry, including various adhesives and protective materials for aircraft and spacecraft, and offers custom fabrication services. The company aims to tackle challenging projects that others may neglect. More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Park Aerospace Corp. has successfully paid $601.1 million in cash dividends since the beginning of the 2005 fiscal year, showcasing financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has maintained a strong track record of 40 consecutive years of regular quarterly cash dividends without ever skipping a payment or reducing the dividend amount, reflecting operational resilience through economic challenges.

This consistent dividend payment history positions Park Aerospace as a reliable investment, potentially attracting new investors looking for steady returns.

The announcement highlights Park's long-standing legacy and growth since its founding, enhancing its reputation as a trustworthy player in the aerospace materials market.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes the company's long history of consistent dividend payments, the fact that this is highlighted may suggest that the company is relying heavily on dividends to attract and retain investors, potentially indicating limited growth opportunities or profitability concerns in other areas.

Despite the impressive figure of $601.1 million in paid dividends, there are no updates on the company's current financial performance, market challenges, or future growth prospects, which could lead to investor uncertainty.

The emphasis on historical resilience during crises may imply that the company is underestimating current or future market challenges, which could be seen as defensive or an acknowledgment of a less favorable operating environment.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend announcement by Park Aerospace Corp.?

Park Aerospace Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.125 per share, totaling $601.1 million paid since 2005.

How long has Park Aerospace been paying dividends?

Park Aerospace has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 40 consecutive years without skipping or reducing payments.

When was the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend was payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2025.

What products does Park Aerospace manufacture?

Park Aerospace develops advanced composite materials for aerospace applications, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials.

What markets does Park Aerospace serve?

Park serves markets for jet engines, military aircraft, UAVs, and specialty ablative materials for rocket motors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PKE Insider Trading Activity

$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWTON, Kan., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced that, with today’s payment of the regular cash dividend of $0.125 per share, the Company has now paid $601.1 Million in cash dividends, or $29.35 per share, since the beginning of the Company’s 2005 fiscal year. Today’s dividend was declared on December 9, 2024 and was payable to shareholders of record at the close of business January 3, 2025.





Park has paid 40 consecutive years of regular quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend…not after 9/11, not after the Dot Com collapse, not during the pandemic, not ever.





Brian E. Shore, Park’s Chairman and CEO, said, “$600 plus million of cash dividends since the beginning of our 2005 fiscal year is a hell of a lot of money for a small company like Park which was started back in 1954 in a garage in Queens, New York by two young guys from Brooklyn who grew up in the depression. According to legend, Jerry and Tony started Park with 40,000 bucks they had saved up from their war duty pay.”





Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.





Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com.









Contact:









Donna D’Amico-Annitto









486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z





Newton, Kansas 67114





(316) 283-6500































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.