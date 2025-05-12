Park Aerospace Corp. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

Park Aerospace Corp. will announce fiscal Q4 2025 results on May 15, 2025, with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Quiver AI Summary

Park Aerospace Corp. announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 2, 2025, on May 15, 2025, after the NYSE closes. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 5:00 p.m. EDT the same day, with options for audio streaming and replays available for those unable to attend live. The company develops advanced composite materials for aerospace applications, including structural components and specialty materials for various aircraft, drones, and rocket motors. Additional information and resources related to the conference call and the company's operations can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Park Aerospace Corp. is set to release its financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders about its fiscal performance.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to communicating directly with investors, providing an opportunity for them to engage with management and ask questions.

The advance notice for the financial results and the accompanying materials indicates organized and proactive communication strategy which can enhance investor confidence.

The accessibility of the conference call through various platforms, including a live audio webcast, shows the company's dedication to making information available to a wider audience.

Potential Negatives

The lack of preliminary financial results ahead of the May 15 conference call may raise concerns about the company's performance and transparency.

Announcement of the earnings release on May 15 could indicate potential issues if results are not favorable, as expectations may not be met.

The need for a conference call to discuss financial results implies that investors and analysts may have questions about the company's financial health and future outlook.

FAQ

When will Park Aerospace Corp. release its financial results?

Park Aerospace Corp. will release its financial results on May 15, 2025, after NYSE closes.

How can I listen to the financial results conference call?

Dial (877) 407-3982 in the US or (201) 493-6780 internationally to join the conference call.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The live audio webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5 at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 15, 2025.

What are Park's advanced composite materials used for?

Park's advanced composite materials are used in aerospace applications, including aircraft structures and rocket motors.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. EDT on May 15 to 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 22, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PKE Insider Trading Activity

$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWTON, Kan., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (





NYSE - PKE





) announced that it plans to release its financial results for its 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter and for its fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss such results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the same day. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada and (201) 493-6780 in other countries and the required conference ID for attendance by phone is 13753688.





A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5





at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at



https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/



and on the Company’s website at





www.park







a







erospace.com









under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.





For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 15, 2025 through approximately 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The conference call replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada and (412) 317-6671 in other countries and entering passcode 13753688 and will be available at





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5





.





Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company’s website at





www.parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/





.





Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere



®



) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide



®



). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.





Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com.









Contact:









Donna D’Amico-Annitto









486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z





Newton, Kansas 67114





(316) 283-6500































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.