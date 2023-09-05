Paris wheat stuck at 7-week low as export competition weighs

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat futures eased to a fresh seven-week low on Tuesday as export competition from Russia hung over the market.

December milling wheat BL2Z3 on Paris-based Euronext settled 0.2% down at 233.50 euros ($250.43) a metric ton. It earlier touched its weakest since July 13 at 232.50 euros, the latest in a run of seven-week lows. GRA/EU

Euronext was also marked by technical adjustments before next Monday's expiry of September futures BL2U3. The front-month contract ended down 1% at 217.25 euros, further widening its discount to December futures.

Data from clearing house LCH SA showed storage certificates for the delivery of nearly 348,000 tons had been submitted initially for September futures. Dealers said the large volume may reflect competitive September prices as well as interest in Euronext's milling-grade wheat after quality issues in northern Europe's harvest.

News that Egypt's state grains buyer bought about half a million metric tons of Russian wheat in a private deal in recent days kept attention on bumper supplies in Russia, despite war risks and a reported Russian export price floor.

“The question is now whether other importers will also use this tactic to buy below the Russian price floor and whether the Russian government will agree to this tactic,” one German trader said.

Continuing Ukrainian exports, despite Russian attacks and the collapse of a Black Sea grain deal, also weighed.

"Ukrainian wheat is also offered cheaply despite the recent attacks on grain installations, with FOB prices of under $200 a ton FOB offered today for consignments of about 5,000 tons of 11.5% Ukrainian wheat from the ports of Reni and Izmail near the Romanian border,” the trader said.

Weekly data showed European Union soft wheat exports so far this season were 32% below the year-earlier level.

Black Sea competition offset concerns about dry weather in major exporters Australia, Argentina and Canada.

"The market is still heavy but Canada doesn't look like improving and Australia needs to be followed closely with El Nino," a futures dealer said.

In Germany, 12% protein milling wheat for September onwards delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 4 euros over the Euronext December BL2Z3 contract.

In rapeseed, November futures COMX3 on Euronext closed 2% lower after hitting a three-week low, pressured by weakness in vegetable oil markets, an upward revision to Australia's official harvest forecast and talk of high planting in Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9324 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

