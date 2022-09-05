Paris wheat steady with euro support in U.S. holiday lull

Adds closing wheat and rapeseed prices

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Paris wheat futures edged higher on Monday with support from a lower euro, while there was a lack of impetus from the United States where there was a public holiday.

December milling wheat BL2Z2 on the Paris-based Euronext exchange settled up 0.5% at 321.75 euros ($319.47) a tonne.

Chicago grain futures, the global benchmark, did not trade due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday. GRA/

A fall in the euro to a new 20-year low against the dollar, as a halt to a major pipeline from Russia deepened an energy squeeze in Europe, underpinned Euronext wheat by making it cheaper internationally. FRX/

But mounting energy prices and related recession fears were creating demand concerns for grain sectors.

Rising exports from war-torn Ukraine under a sea corridor deal, and falling prices for grain from Ukraine and Russia have also curbed international wheat markets.

"The market is seeking direction," a futures dealer said. "There are more and more people who are worried about the macro context."

Export prices around or below $300 a tonne for Ukrainian and Russian wheat, well below western European levels, have weighed on Euronext since late August.

Reported sales of Russian wheat to Egypt and Algeria last week also dampened export sentiment.

However, brisk early-season export sales for European Union wheat were helping underpin the market. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Traders were also monitoring forecast rain for the week ahead, which could help winter grain sowing but hamper early harvesting of maize.

In rapeseed, November futures on Euronext COMX2 settled down 0.04% at 612.50 euros a tonne.

The euro's weakness and a rally in crude oil were offset by pressure by a large EU harvest. O/R

Consultancy Strategie Grains raised its estimate of this year's EU rapeseed crop to 19.15 million tonnes from 18.47 million previously, now 12.7% above last year's level.

($1 = 1.0072 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alexander Smith)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.