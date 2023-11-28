Paris wheat steadies after hitting lowest in almost two years

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat futures steadied on Tuesday, with support from Chicago after hitting their lowest in about two years, though strength in the euro tempered hopes of renewed export demand.

March wheat BL2H4, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, was up 0.5% at 223.00 euros ($244.97) per metric ton by 1615 GMT.

The contract touched its weakest since early February 2022 at 221.25 euros, below a previous almost two-year low set on Monday, but found chart support at that level.

"There is a strong support zone around 220 euros," one futures dealer said. "Export prices are now evenly matched between different origins."

The lows on Euronext, coupled with a rise in Russian export prices during stormy weather last week, had raised some export hopes in Europe, shifting attention away from reported postponements of several French wheat cargoes for China.

However, the euro reached $1.10 against the dollar for the first time since August, eroding the export competitivness of European grain. FRX/

Chicago wheat edged up after contract lows on Monday, with improving conditions for U.S. crops curbing a technical recovery. GRA/

Traders were assessing reports that Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, is considering a grain export ban if stocks drop to 10 million tons.

“I think market consensus is that Russian stocks are currently high above the 10 million ton level, so I would not expect an export ban to be on the immediate agenda,” one German trader said.

“But in the past, the Russian government has gradually scaled up the pressure with such media statements in advance of export restrictions.”

Early projections for next year's Russian wheat harvest from consultancies SovEcon and Agritel on Tuesday pointed to a third successive bumper crop.

European Union soft wheat exports so far in 2023/24 had reached 12 million tons, down 18% from a year earlier, though data for Bulgaria was still incomplete, official figures showed.

Repeated rain in western Europe has disrupted sowing of winter cereals, while persisting dryness in the southeast of the continent has also delayed field work, the EU's crop monitoring service said.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by David Goodman)

