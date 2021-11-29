Paris wheat retreats from highs as large Australian crop weighs

Adds closing prices

HAMBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat futures fell on Monday, retreating further from last week's record highs, as market participants exited front-month contracts while a forecast of a record crop in Australia tempered global supply concerns.

March wheat BL2H2, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, unofficially finished down 4.75 euros, or 1.5%, at 298.00 euros ($335.67) a tonne.

It earlier slipped to a 10-day low of 297.00 euros, moving away from last Wednesday's peak of 311.50 euros, a record for a second-month position BL2c2.

Front-month December BL2Z1 suffered heavier losses in thin volumes in the run-up to its expiry next week. It lost 11.75 euros, or 3.9%, to close at 287.50 euros, pulling back from the 313.50 euros touched on Wednesday to establish a record high for any Euronext contract.

Euronext wheat had fallen on Friday in a broad slide across financial markets on fears about the new Omicron coronavirus variant. GRA/EUMKTS/GLOB

"It's a bit technical today with the sharp drop on the December contract," one French trader said. "But with the strong international demand, there's scope for Euronext to bounce back." GRA/TEND

News Australia's official forecaster had raised its estimate of the country's new wheat crop to a record high, cooling sentiment among some traders, with some seeing competition for French wheat in Asian feed markets.

A gap between French wheat and cheaper offers of Black Sea origins in a tender by Egypt on Monday also tempered export expectations in France.

"Russian wheat just keeps coming into the export market, now with a tax of over $80 a tonne," a German trader added. "The Russian government’s efforts to brake wheat exports are still not really working."

Standard 12% protein wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 5 euros over Euronext March BL2H2, with buyers offering about 1 euro over.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Goodman)

