Paris wheat rallies with Chicago on war, weather worries

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose sharply on Wednesday in step with Chicago, supported by renewed concerns over a nuclear power plant in Ukraine as well as weather stress for North American wheat crops.

September milling wheat BL2U3 on Paris-based Euronext settled up 2.3% at 233.25 euros ($253.33) a metric tonne, recovering from a one-month low struck on Tuesday.

The contract earlier added as much as 3.5% as Chicago wheat Wv1 jumped when U.S. markets resumed trading following Tuesday's holiday closure. GRA/

Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of planning to attack the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, though the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it had yet to see indications of mines or explosives at the plant.

The risk of a nuclear accident unsettled grain participants who have been more restrained in their reaction to Russian threats to quit a Black Sea initiative allowing Ukrainian exports.

"It's mainly about the nuclear plant," a futures dealer said of the wheat rally. "You also have the poor spring wheat crop rating in the U.S."

A lower than expected rating for U.S. spring wheat crop conditions late on Monday, along with forecasts suggesting dry weather stress in Canada's wheat belt, put attention back on harvest risks.

Export competition from cheap Russian wheat remained a curb on European prices.

Tunisia is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat on Wednesday from optional origins, with the majority expected to be sourced from Russia, traders said.

“One of the first mainstream wheat tenders in weeks was again believed to have been dominated by sales of Russian wheat, a hard reminder of the heavy price competition from Russia the EU faces, regardless of whether the Ukrainian channel is extended,” a trader said.

“Several countries in the Middle East and North Africa are facing balance of payments difficulties and if Russian wheat is cheapest, you have to expect the countries short of money to buy from Russia,” the trader added.

Financial investors trimmed their in Euronext wheat futures and options last week, data published by the exchange showed.

($1 = 0.9207 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.