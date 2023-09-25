Paris wheat rallies as export prospects brighten

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose sharply on Monday as a slide in the euro and signs of fresh demand from importers boosted export sentiment, traders said.

Uncertainty over Black Sea exports, after a latest Russian attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure and amid signs Moscow was applying a price floor for its exports, also supported European prices.

December wheat BL2Z3 on Paris-based Euronext settled 1.9% up at 240.25 euros ($254.28) a metric ton, after recovering from a 12-day low at 234.75 euros earlier in the session.

The euro dropped to a new six-month low against a broadly stronger dollar, making European grain cheaper overseas. FRX/

Morocco's announcement that it would pursue its import campaign to target up to 2 million tons of soft wheat imports over October-December, plus the calling of a wheat tender by Tunisia for Tuesday, raised new export prospects.

"News Morocco expects to continue strong imports was welcome as this is one of the few destinations the EU has been successful in despite cheap Russian wheat," one trader said.

"There is also hope the Russian government's unofficial minimum export price could be being enforced more strictly, as seen in the Egyptian tender last week."

In France, talk about further interest from Chinese buyers persisted after large reported sales of French wheat two weeks ago, traders said.

In Germany, however, export prospects were still suffering from Russian competition, as well as rain damage to wheat quality in this summer's German harvest.

"The main German export demand I can see is feed wheat especially to Spain and Portugal which have a big requirement after drought cut their harvests," another trader said.

Standard 12% protein wheat for October delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at a premium of about 3 euros over the Euronext December contract, with buyers seeking 1 euro over.

($1 = 0.9448 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Richard Chang)

