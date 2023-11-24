Paris wheat hits nearly two-year low in early trade

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Paris-based Euronext milling wheat futures fell to a nearly two-year low in early trade on Friday, pressured by a lack of demand and strong competition from cheap Black Sea origins.

Benchmark December wheat BL2Z3 hit 220.75 euros ($240.77) per tonne at 0953 GMT, a price unseen since late December 2021.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

