Paris wheat higher as Black Sea, harvest risks support

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Tuesday in step with Chicago as mixed indications on northern hemisphere crops and uncertainty over a Black Sea grain corridor underpinned the market.

Prices pared earlier gains, however, as a drone strike on Ukraine's Odesa port caused limited damage and western European exports remained curbed by Russian competition, dealers said.

September milling wheat BL2U3 on Paris-based Euronext settled up 1.3% at 232.25 euros ($255.34) a metric ton.

The contract earlier reached its highest in almost a week at 234.75 euros as reports that the Russian drone strike had caused a fire at a grain terminal in Odesa unsettled traders.

The news added to uncertainty over the future of a wartime Black Sea grain deal allowing shipments from Ukrainian ports and which Moscow is threatening to quit next week.

"It turned out that the strikes on Odesa were not too serious," a futures dealer said.

"In France we're hearing some harvest yield reports that are not that great but at the same time export sales so far are thin and traders are waiting for Chinese buyers to return."

In a first estimate of the soft wheat harvest, the French farm ministry pegged production at 35 million metric tons, up nearly 4% from last year but below some recent market forecasts.

Export activity in France remained focused on barley shipments to China. GRAIN/SHP/FR

The first European Union export data for 2023/24, covering July 1-9, showed 361,000 tons of soft wheat had been shipped, well down from a year ago.

EU exporters are facing stiff competition from massive Russian supplies, despite signs that Russian prices are rising.

Chicago wheat Wv1 rose, supported by slower-than-expected harvest progress for winter wheat and a worse-than-anticipated rating for spring wheat in the United States. GRA/

Grain investors were also adjusting positions before monthly U.S. government crop forecasts on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9096 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

