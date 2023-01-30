Paris wheat follows Chicago higher as cold weather hits U.S.

HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Monday, supported by strength in Chicago as freezing weather in parts of the U.S. Plains encouraged short-covering by participants, dealers said.

March wheat BL2H3 on the Paris-based Euronext exchange unofficially closed up 0.5%, or 1.50 euros, at 287.50 euros ($312.1) a tonne.

But the contract remained below a two-week peak of 291.25 euros struck on Thursday, with cheaper Black Sea supplies continuing to cap prices.

"There's more talk about the availability of Russian wheat versus a large short in Chicago that could be prone to short-covering," a futures dealer said.

Financial investors extended their net short position in Chicago and Euronext wheat futures in the most recent reporting week.

In France, traders were weighing a lull in new demand, with rumours of fresh sales to Morocco fading, against an ongoing loading programme to execute brisk sales from earlier in the season. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Cheap prices from the Black Sea region again offered in export markets depressed hopes for new international sales in Germany.

Traders said 11.5% protein wheat from Ukraine was offered as low as $290 a tonne FOB Odessa on Monday for a 30,000 tonne shipment between Feb. 10 to March 10. Russian 11.5% protein wheat was offered at $306 FOB in the Russian port of Novorossiysk for February shipment.

"Black Sea shipments have higher c&f costs (including ocean shipping) but even so, such low FOB prices are likely to cover import demand from the Middle East and North Africa for the time being," one German trader said.

"There was some demand from Morocco for EU wheat for February shipment last week but interest declined as Euronext prices rose," one trader said. "There are also indications some export houses have been buying Romanian wheat which meets the specifications of (Algerian state grains buyer) OAIC."

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz; editing by Devika Syamnath)

