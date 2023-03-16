Paris wheat falls back, rapeseed hits two-year low

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat futures fell from a one-week high on Thursday as short-covering triggered by turmoil in the banking sector abated, while traders anticipated a wartime export corridor from Ukraine to be extended despite inconclusive talks so far.

Rapeseed futures, meanwhile, continued a recent slide to hit a two-year low as weakness in related vegetable oil and crude oil markets added to pressure from ample rapeseed supply in Europe.

May milling wheat BL2K3, the most active wheat position on Paris-based Euronext, was down 1.9% at 266.75 euros ($283.24) a tonne by 1643 GMT.

It earlier equalled Wednesday's one-week top of 272.50 euros before turning lower.

After short-covering on Wednesday, as funds holding short positions in wheat reacted to turmoil surrounding Credit Suisse, a lifeline given to the Swiss bank eased investor jitters and shifted attention back towards grain fundamentals, dealers said. MKTS/GLOB

"The trading flows in the previous couple of days was essentially covering of positions, and now it's gone much quieter," one futures dealer said.

After a Russian push for a shorter 60-day renewal of the Black Sea shipping corridor was rejected by Ukraine, comments by the deal's sponsors the United Nations and Turkey backing another 120-day extension made traders more hopeful ahead of a Saturday negotiating deadline.

Competitive offers of Black Sea wheat in an import tender being held by Egypt also curbed prices.

"Ukrainian wheat was offered at the cheapest FOB price in Egypt's tender today with shipment in April after the (corridor) expiry which to me illustrates the expectation that an extension is coming," one German trader said.

"The Egyptian tender was again a reminder that Russian wheat is also available at low prices considerably below French levels, with big volumes from Russia available quickly in export markets."

Morocco remained a regular destination for French and German wheat amid otherwise light export demand. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Traders said four ships have sailed from Germany for Morocco so far in March, loading together around 70,000 tonnes. Other sailings in March include one ship with 60,000 tonnes for Saudi Arabia.

In rapeseed, May futures COMK3 on Euronext lost as much as 2.3% to set the lowest front-month price COMc1 since February 2021 at 470.25 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9418 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg)

