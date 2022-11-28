Paris wheat falls as cheap Black Sea wheat returns to focus

HAMBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell on Monday as last week's export-fuelled strength in front-month futures subsided and attention shifted back to competition from Black Sea supplies, dealers said.

March milling wheat BL2H3, the most active position on Paris-based Euronext, was down 1.4%, or 4.50 euros, at 314.00 euros ($326.53) at 1607 GMT, after earlier falling to a three-month low of 312.00 euros.

Front-month December BL2Z2 fell 0.3% to 325.50 euros a tonne in thin volumes.

Chatter about heavy export demand from China for French wheat for shipment in the coming weeks had fanned short-covering in the December futures last week amid falling liquidity before next month's expiry.

"The hunt for supplies to cover China sales set the front month on fire. But we should see that cooling off now," one dealer said.

A firm euro EUR= earlier in the day and worries about the impact of protests in China against COVID-19 restrictions also dampened export sentiment in the face of competition from Black Sea origins.

Loading activity in France remained brisk, with a series of shipments for Morocco to be followed by large volumes for China in the month ahead. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Cheap offers of Russian and other Black Sea region wheat depressed the export outlook in Germany.

"Black Sea wheat, especially Russian, is looking the cheapest in the world," one German trader said. "There are some very big tenders in the market this week, with offers being sought for around 1 million tonnes in the next few days, and the market will be looking for signs that Russia is continuing its dominance of recent purchases."

Wheat tenders this week include Turkey seeking 455,000 tonnes, Pakistan 500,000 tonnes and Jordan 120,000 tonnes.

Standard 12% protein wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was quoted a premium of about 12 euros over Euronext March BL2H3 contract.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris, editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

