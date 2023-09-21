Paris wheat eases with Chicago as Black Sea exports assessed

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell on Thursday, curbed by a dollar-driven drop in Chicago futures and ongoing Black Sea export competition as traders digested results from two major import tenders.

December wheat BL2Z3 on Paris-based Euronext settled 0.9% down at 236.25 euros ($251.80) a metric ton.

Chicago wheat Wv1 fell more sharply as a six-month high for the dollar and weekly U.S. grain export sales around the low end of market expectations weighed on export sentiment. GRA/

In Europe, export hopes generated by tenders held by Egypt and Algeria this week were tempered by signs that Black Sea origins remained competitive.

"Despite the large tenders in the market from Algeria and Egypt yesterday, there are bearish factors in focus today," one German trader said.

"There is an impression that the Black Sea region will supply much of the Algerian purchase, including possibly Russia, despite the minimum Russian export price."

Algeria was thought to have booked around 600,000 tons of optional-origin wheat, while Egypt purchased 120,000 tons of Romanian wheat in a tender in which Russian offers were aligned at a single price, believed to represent a semi-official floor price.

"The lowest price Algeria paid, of $272 a ton, would really only work from Russian replacement, in my view," the German trader said.

"There are continued offers of Russian wheat in the export market at below the floor price, so it is difficult to assess how it really works and where the shipments will end up."

There was also disappointment with the small volume booked by Egypt compared with a large amount of offers, suggesting importers may wait to see if Russia relaxes its price floor, traders added.

Euronext rallied to a three-week high late last week on signs of renewed export demand for French wheat, including large sales to China reported by traders.

"But aside from the China business, it's not clear if France will win any sales in the Algeria tender," a French trader said.

($1 = 0.9383 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Jan Harvey)

