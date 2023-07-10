Paris wheat eases as Russian competition hangs over market

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Paris wheat futures were lower on Monday, pressured by export competition from Russia and the start of harvesting in Europe that was set to add to large stockpiles, dealers said.

September milling wheat BL2U3 on Paris-based Euronext settled down 1.2% at 229.25 euros ($251.90) a metric ton.

The contract remained, however, within its trading range of the past week, with uncertainty over the future of a Black Sea shipping corridor from Ukraine and mixed crop conditions in the northern hemisphere underpinning the market.

"Russian exports are hefty and they keep coming," one futures dealer said.

Exports of Russian wheat are estimated to have reached a record in 2022/23 and are expected to maintain a similar level in the 2023/24 season that started this month.

The heavy flows of Russian wheat have tempered market concern about a possible collapse of the wartime Black Sea corridor deal, which the Kremlin has threatened to quit next week.

Wheat harvesting in France was advancing after rain interruptions last week, with talk of good yields so far. The French farm ministry will give a first wheat production estimate on Tuesday.

There was some caution about stress to later-developing wheat in northern Europe and maize across the region from hot, dry weather expected in the week ahead.

Grain markets were also awaiting weekly U.S. crop ratings later on Monday and a monthly U.S. supply-and-demand report on Wednesday to gauge the impact of drought on U.S. crops.

Oilseed markets rallied broadly on Monday, with November rapeseed COMX3 on Euronext settling 2.5% up at 459.25 euros a metric ton.

Doubts over North American crop conditions, signs of tightening palm oil supply in Malaysia and harvest concerns in Europe lent support to oilseeds, dealers said.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)

