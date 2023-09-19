Paris wheat drifts with exports in focus

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat was little changed on Tuesday as traders awaited the outcome of an Algerian import tender as a further gauge of export competition.

December wheat BL2Z3 on Paris-based Euronext was down 0.4%to 237.50 euros ($253.67) a metric ton at 1600 GMT, after trading both higher and lower in a hesitant session.

Euronext rallied to a three-week high late last week on signs of renewed export demand for French wheat, including large sales to China reported by traders.

The market pulled back on Monday as a backdrop of competitive Black Sea supplies curbed prices.

“The reports of big new French wheat sales to China are welcome news for the EU market at a time when Russia and other Black Sea exporters are dominating new sales to the main Middle Eastern and North African importers,” one German trader said.

Regarding the Algerian tender, traders cited initial talk that state buyer OAIC had bid around $270 a ton, including cost and freight (c&f). That compared with a lowest early offer at about $275 and most offers higher at $280-$285, with Russian supplies not thought to be aggressively offered, they said.

Russian pricing continued to cause uncertainty, with an unofficial minimum export price seeming to be applied to a varying extent.

There was speculation about whether a recent purchase by Egyptian state buyer GASC of about 480,000 tons could be sourced from EU origins, rather than Russia as initially planned, due to tensions over the Russian floor price.

There was chatter that part of the sale could be sourced from France, while some volume may also be shipped from EU Black Sea states Romania and Bulgaria, traders said.

Weekly EU data showed soft wheat exports so far this season from the bloc were 27% below the year-earlier level.

Traders were also assessing an unclear export situation in war-torn Ukraine.

A cargo vessel carrying grain has left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, a top government official said on Tuesday, as Kyiv tries to re-establish a direct Black Sea route for its exports.

Ukraine also announced a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia after the eastern EU states said they would maintain a ban on sales of Ukrainian grain despite an EU decision to lift the restriction.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Pooja Desai)

