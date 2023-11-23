Paris wheat drifts lower in U.S. holiday lull

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat futures edged down on Thursday to hold around a 5-1/2 month low as a firm euro underscored export headwinds while a U.S. holiday deprived the market of usual impetus.

Benchmark March milling wheat BL2H4 on Paris-based Euronext was down 0.4% by 1622 GMT at 228.75 euros ($249.50) a metric ton.

It earlier equalled Tuesday's low of 228.50 euros that was the weakest level since May 31.

Trading remained marked by adjustments in December futures BL2Z3, which expire next month. The front-month contract hit another 5-1/2 month low at 221.75 euros on Thursday.

The euro EUR= rose slightly against the dollar to remain near a three-month peak. FRX/

“Markets are sensitive to the euro’s strength and the extra problems for EU export sales this will bring considering the very low prices being offered in export markets from the Black Sea, especially Russia,” one German trader said.

Large supplies of cheaper Russian wheat and expanding grain flows through a sea corridor from war-torn Ukraine have pressured the European market this month.

“The price lead for Russian wheat is so big that Russia is likely to win the main export sales in the foreseeable future,” the trader said.

Russian 12.5% protein wheat for December shipment from the Black Sea was offered at around $235 a ton on Thursday, around $15 a ton cheaper than German supplies.

Traders said Chinese importers are believed to have bought this week about 66,000 metric tons of animal feed corn from Ukraine for December shipment, in another sign that Kyiv's sea corridor is attracting demand despite regular Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Traders are watching for signs of renewed Chinese demand for French wheat after buyers from the country booked 110,000 tons of U.S. wheat in a sale announced on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9168 euro)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

