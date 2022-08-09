Paris wheat drifts as Ukraine exports, maize weather weigh

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European wheat futures ended little changed on Tuesday as traders continued to assess the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine and adverse weather for maize crops.

December wheat BL2Z2 on Paris-based Euronext settled down 0.3% at 324.75 euros ($331.93) a tonne, holding above Monday's near two-week low of 320.25 euros.

Progress in releasing vessels stuck at Ukrainian ports, as well as expectations of a record Russian harvest, continued to curb prices by easing global supply concerns.

Two more grain ships left Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Tuesday, bringing the total to depart from the war-torn country under a safe passage deal to 12.

The arrival of two incoming vessels in recent days has also raised expectations that Ukraine may start loading new vessels.

"With the two inbound vessels that came through the corridor, that's not been supportive for prices," a dealer said.

"But the market is pretty quiet with the USDA report Friday and people on holiday."

A decline in weekly crop ratings for U.S. corn, soybeans and spring wheat supported Chicago futures and added interest in Friday's monthly supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. GRA/USDA/EST

More hot, dry weather in Europe this week was also underscoring the prospect of yield losses for maize (corn), although showers forecast for next week may bring late relief.

In a sign of the poor harvest outlook, November maize on Euronext EMAX2 ended above December wheat at 327.50 euros, reversing its usual discount to wheat.

After the hot, dry summer led to an early end to the French harvest, field work was progressing rapidly in northern Germany.

“New crop volumes are good and quality is also reasonable although we often have protein levels down about 1%,” one German trader said.

“But here in the north we certainly do not have a feed wheat harvest and we often have new crop protein levels of 11% to 12.5%.”

Export sentiment remained positive in Europe, with demand expected to stay brisk for at least the rest of summer while Ukrainian and also Russian shipments remained below their usual pace.

EU data showed that the bloc had exported 2.49 million tonnes so far in 2022/23, slightly more than a year ago, although the European Commission warned the data was incomplete.

($1 = 0.9784 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Matthew Lewis)

