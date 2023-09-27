Paris wheat drifts as Black Sea exports assessed

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat futures were little changed on Wednesday as a tender by major importer Egypt added to uncertainty over exports from Russia and Ukraine.

December wheat BL2Z3 on Paris-based Euronext was unchanged on the day at 240.25 euros ($252.79) a metric ton by 1554 GMT.

Euronext wheat found support in a further slide in the euro and ongoing talk of Chinese demand for French wheat.

But traders continued to grapple with contrasting indications on Black Sea exports.

Offers in the tender by Egyptian state buyer GASC on Wednesday illustrated an unofficial export floor price in tenders of $270 a ton free on board (fob) for Russian wheat.

Russia's apparent minimum price policy has raised expectations that European Union origins could become more competitive.

"But the bullish impact of this is being reduced by the much lower offered prices for Russian wheat quietly offered in export markets away from tenders," one German trader said.

"There is also talk Russian wheat offers were reduced to around $260 a ton in talks with GASC today. The actual level of the Russian floor price is still very foggy."

Traders said Russian 11.5% protein wheat was privately offered from Black Sea ports at about $230 a ton and 12.5% at $245 a ton for November shipment, the same period sought in the GASC tender.

GASC later bought 170,000 tons of wheat in its tender. Traders reported that the wheat would come from Romania and Bulgaria, underscoring large overall export availability in the Black Sea zone.

Traders were assessing the outlook for shipments from war-torn Ukraine.

The latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports have raised doubts over whether Ukraine can maintain export trade.

At the same time, Ukraine has loaded several vessels in a new Black Sea channel, despite the suspension of a UN-backed grain shipping agreement with Russia, while a cheap fob offer of Ukrainian wheat was made in Egypt's tender.

"A pattern is now developing of ships leaving Ukrainian ports like Odesa close to the Romanian border," the trader said.

"The danger zone is thus reduced to the short distance between Ukrainian ports and the Romanian border, but the danger still exists for vessels as long as they remain in Ukrainian waters."

($1 = 0.9504 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Ed Osmond)

