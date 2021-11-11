Paris wheat at 14-year highs on Russian plans to curb exports

HAMBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - European wheat futures in Paris hit 14-year highs on Thursday on concern potential Russian export restrictions could raise international demand for tight European Union supplies.

Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, could increase grain export taxes if international prices rise sharply and also plans to set grain export quotas for the first half of 2022, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"The Russian government’s indications that it will take more action to restrain wheat and other grain exports are supporting Euronext prices today," said Carlos Mera, head of agricultural commodities market research at Rabobank.

"This could increase international demand for EU wheat when supplies are already run down by high exports and the smaller crops in several countries this summer."

Most-traded March milling wheat BL2H2 on the Paris Euronext exchange hit 296.00 euros ($339.39) on Thursday, the highest price on a second-month position on Euronext BL2c2 since September 2007 and above a previous 13-1/2 year high of 290 euros hit on Wednesday. GRA/EU

At 1524 GMT the contract was up 5.25 euros, or 1.8%, at 295.00 euros.

Less-traded Euronext December wheat BL2Z1 also hit a contract high on Thursday of 300.50 euros, over the psychologically important 300 euro level.

The Russian government has been taxing grain exports this year to cool domestic prices but overseas shipments remain strong.

"Recent export demand has also been strong including the purchase of over 1.2 million tonnes of wheat by Saudi Arabia on Nov. 1 which caused surprise in the market," Mera said.

"I think there is an element of panic buying today as some participants seek to assess the changed market conditions that stronger Russian export restrictions would bring."

Despite poor crops, EU data shows the bloc’s wheat exports have surged to well above last year’s levels, despite export statistics still not including top exporter France.

($1 = 0.8721 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.