Paris, London, Tokyo and now Atlanta: Kering eyes U.S. expansion

Mimosa Spencer Reuters
French luxury group and Gucci owner Kering is eyeing second- and third-tier cities for possible store expansion in the United States, where its sales are booming, Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said on Thursday.

Pinault said the group was considering cities like Atlanta, Charlotte and Austin, adding there was room for the group to operate its own stores in places where it had previously sold through wholesale channels.

He said the quality of shopping malls was lacking for luxury players.

