Paris lights up Eiffel Tower in colours of Ukraine flag

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

February 23, 2023 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by Sarah Meyssonnier for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukraine flag on Thursday, as Ukraine's allies around the world prepared to mark one-year of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In Britain, Londoners also gathered in Trafalgar Square to hold a vigil on behalf of Ukraine, to mark the first anniversary of the war, after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

