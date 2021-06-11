Markets

Paris insurance bust-up ends in humbling defeat

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Napoleon relied on speedy battlefield movement to win his wars. Scor boss Denis Kessler’s offensive against ex-bidder Covea has delivered a similarly crushing result. Shares in the $6 billion Paris-listed insurer rose 6% on Friday after it declared https://www.scor.com/en/press-release/scor-and-covea-announce-signing-settlement-agreement total victory over its one-time foe and largest shareholder. As part of the surrender, the mutual insurer run by Thierry Derez will grant Scor the right to buy its 8% stake at 28 euros per share, a measly 1% premium. Covea also agreed not to buy any new Scor shares for 7 years, back all draft resolutions submitted by the board, and take a chunk of Scor’s Irish life insurance business for $1 billion.

Part of the reason for the climbdown may be Derez’s appeal against a judgement last November accusing https://www.scor.com/en/press-release/ruling-against-thierry-derez-and-covea-commercial-court-misconduct-during-preparation him of conflict of interest when Covea made an unsolicited https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/all-sides-scor-poorly-in-french-takeover-debacle/?bved=NTE%3D&bvshr=MTQwMDMy 8.2 billion euro takeover offer in 2018. Scor has now dropped legal action. Although vindicating Kessler, Scor’s underperforming shares remain roughly a third below Covea’s offer price. With a potential bidder having to walk away, the victory could yet prove pyrrhic for shareholders. (By Christopher Thompson)

