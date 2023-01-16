Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 16, 2023 — 01:02 pm EST

Written by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Eiffel Tower lit up on Monday with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights.

Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital's wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans "Woman. Life. Freedom" and "#StopExecutionsInIran," one of the main chants of the protests.

France summoned Iran's top diplomat last week over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying. Iran continues to hold French citizens in what Paris calls arbitrary detention.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.