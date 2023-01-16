Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Eiffel Tower lit up on Monday with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights.

Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital's wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans "Woman. Life. Freedom" and "#StopExecutionsInIran," one of the main chants of the protests.

France summoned Iran's top diplomat last week over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying. Iran continues to hold French citizens in what Paris calls arbitrary detention.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.