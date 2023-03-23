EDF

Paris court to rule on minority shareholders' challenge to EDF buyout process by May 2 at the latest

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 23, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Benjamin Mallet and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - A Paris court will rule at the latest by May 2 on an appeal filed by a group of minority shareholders against the French state's full nationalisation of the utility EDF EDF.PA, said the head of a group representing EDF staff shareholders.

The government had aimed to fully nationalise the nuclear group last autumn, but the move is taking longer than planned as minority shareholders contest the 12 euro-per-share offer price in court.

The government is stumping up nearly 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) to take full control of the debt-laden group as part of a long-term nuclear energy strategy that will include building at least six new reactors in the coming decades.

($1 = 0.9196 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.